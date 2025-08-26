Vigor Media Worldwide secures PR mandate for Joint Solar

Vigor Media Worldwide, has won the public relations mandate for Joint Solar.
Vigor Media Worldwide will manage inclusive PR and communications strategies for Joint Solar, along with covering digital elevation, brand narrative and reputation management. Through the collaboration, Joint Solar's positioning as a trustworthy authority in renewable energy solutions will be strengthened while ensuring better engagement with stakeholders, industry associates and the end consumers.
Vinod Sharma, director, Joint Solar commented, "Joining hands with Vigor Media Worldwide is a timely move as we ramp up our efforts to provide clean, affordable and efficient energy solutions to a larger number of people. Their experience in PR and digital communications will help us convey our vision effectively and interact with the different stakeholders of the renewable energy industry."
Nikhil Singhal, founder, Vigor Media Worldwide added, "We are pleased to join forces with Joint Solar, a brand name which is synonymous with quality and credibility in solar production. Our communications strategy will be aimed at driving their brand visibility, reinforcing thought leadership in the renewable energy sector and delivering measurable impact in media and digital space."
This collaboration with Vigor Media Worldwide comes at a time when the need for renewable energy solutions is on the rise exponentially in India. Through this strategic association, Joint Solar aims to further expand its reach and build visibility on traditional and digital media. It also hopes to put a spotlight on its part in fueling India's clean energy transition.