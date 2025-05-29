White Rivers Media to lead digital creative mandate for TOI Metro editions

White Rivers Media will lead the comprehensive digital creative mandate for Bombay Times, Delhi Times, and all Metro Supplements of The Times of India.
The mandate encompasses strategy development, content orchestration, and platform management across major online channels.
"Bombay Times, Delhi Times along with 41 other Metro Supplements are a staple in the entertainment and lifestyle narrative." said Aabha Sachdev, brand head, The Times of India Metro Supplements. "With White Rivers Media, we look forward to propelling our cultural influence with newer audiences. This partnership aligns with our vision to be a definitive voice for the urban diaspora."
Mitesh Kothari, co-founder and chief creative officer, White Rivers Media, added, "It’s a strategic opportunity—elevating digital engagement for one of India's most influential entertainment publications. We’re architecting authentic experiences that connect both loyal readers and new-age consumers, enabling these publications to scale their cultural influence and shape the next phase of digital growth.