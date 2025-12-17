White Rivers Media wins SMFG India Credit’s digital mandate

White Rivers Media has been appointed to handle SMFG India Credit’s digital mandate as the non-banking financial company looks to strengthen its online presence and expand digital engagement across customer segments. The appointment forms part of SMFG India Credit’s broader digital transformation efforts.
Under the mandate, the agency will lead strategy and execution across social media, content and digital communication. The focus includes developing engagement-driven narratives, expanding the company’s digital footprint and participating in broader cultural conversations to reach diverse audiences.
White Rivers Media brings experience in digital campaigns, content development and social media planning across multiple categories, having worked with a range of brands in recent years.
“WRM’s deep understanding of trends and audience behaviour will ensure that SMFG India Credit’s voice is amplified effectively, connecting with customers in a meaningful way,” said Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and chief executive officer of White Rivers Media.
The agency’s remit also includes creating content tailored to different audience groups and supporting SMFG India Credit’s aim to increase its visibility among underserved markets.