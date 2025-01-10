Whoppl to lead Shark Tank fame brand Go Zero's social media strategy

Whoppl, a content-to-commerce company, has secured a significant partnership with Go Zero, a guilt-free ice cream brand, to spearhead their complete social media strategy. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for both brands as they aim to enhance Go Zero's digital presence through a video-first approach.

Advertisment

Whoppl will manage everything from campaign ideation to execution, including content production, scripting, promotions, and influencer engagement, ensuring a cohesive and impactful strategy that resonates with its target group.

Under the partnership, Whoppl will be helping the brand drive business growth through creativity. The partnership comes at an exciting time for Go Zero, which has recently gained substantial visibility after appearing on Shark Tank India Season4. With their new range of zero-sugar ice creams, Go Zero is poised to disrupt the traditional ice cream market in India.

"With this digital mandate, we are thrilled to be partnering with Go Zero. Our commitment to creatively enabling Go Zero's next stage of growth with an increased focus on strengthening their quick commerce spectrum is extremely exciting. We are thrilled to work with a brand that embodies innovation and health consciousness," said Ramya Ramachandran, founder and CEO of Whoppl. "Our video-first approach aligns perfectly with the evolving consumer preferences for engaging and authentic content."

Kiran Shah, founder of Go Zero, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, "Partnering with Whoppl is an exciting opportunity for us. Their understanding of our brand's pulse and commitment to disruptive marketing strategies aligns seamlessly with our vision. Together, we aim to elevate Go Zero's presence in the market and connect more deeply with our audience."