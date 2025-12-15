WPP Media appointed integrated media partner for Orient Electric

WPP Media has won the integrated media mandate for Orient Electric Limited, covering media planning and buying across offline and digital platforms.

Under the partnership, WPP Media will drive a full-funnel media strategy aimed at strengthening brand visibility, improving consumer engagement, and supporting business growth across Orient Electric’s portfolio spanning fans, lighting, home appliances, switches, switchgear, and wires. The mandate brings together creative media thinking and data-led performance to create connected consumer journeys from discovery to purchase.

Orient Electric , part of the USD 3 billion CKA Birla Group, has built a strong presence in India’s consumer electricals market. Through this collaboration, WPP Media will focus on integrating creativity, data intelligence, and platform expertise to deliver measurable impact across touchpoints.

Commenting on the association, Anika Agarwal, chief marketing and customer experience officer, Orient Electric, said, "Our collaboration with WPP Media is about creating a connected media ecosystem that links innovation to customer experience. The work ahead is about turning every interaction into a meaningful experience, strengthening brand affinity while unlocking scalable impact across markets.”

Navin Khemka, president – client solutions, WPP Media South Asia, said "Creativity reaches its fullest potential when seamlessly integrated with performance strategy. Through this partnership, we will bring together media and storytelling to reimagine how Orient Electric engages consumers across their daily lives. By combining integrated strategy with data-led precision and creative insight, our focus is on unlocking growth, driving relevance, and building long-term brand value and business growth in the dynamic and competitive marketplace.”

The appointment underscores WPP Media’s focus on helping brands in the electronics and smart-living space move beyond traditional media approaches to build visibility, drive commerce, and deepen customer connections.