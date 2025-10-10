WPP Media bags integrated media mandate for Leeford Healthcare

WPP Media has been awarded the integrated media mandate for five strategic brands within Leeford Healthcare’s consumer portfolio. The mandate spans across ATL, full funnel digital including e-commerce, q-commerce, performance marketing, and SEO, covering end-to-end strategy from digital commerce to consumer engagement.
Leeford Healthcare is a fast-growing pharmaceutical and healthcare company, with a strong presence in general medicine and an expanding portfolio across personal care and orthopedics. This partnership will enable Leeford to strengthen brand visibility, optimise consumer journeys, and drive measurable business growth across India’s diverse healthcare and personal care landscape.
WPP Media will take charge of planning and buying across key platforms, deploying data-led strategies to deliver scale, efficiency, and measurable impact. Leeford is also expanding rapidly in the personal care and orthopedic segments. The partnership aims to build on this strong foundation and accelerate growth through precision targeting and commerce-driven performance.
Commenting on the win, Navin Khemka, president – client solutions, WPP Media, South Asia said, "Leeford Healthcare’s journey is deeply rooted in trusted healthcare while rapidly scaling into emerging categories like personal care and orthopedics. This mandate is more than just a media partnership; it is about shaping how a brand of scale and ambition connects with millions of consumers in an increasingly digital-first world. By bringing together data intelligence, commerce expertise, and creative storytelling, we will help build seamless consumer experiences across platforms and geographies. This win reaffirms our belief that the future of growth lies at the intersection of precision, performance, and purpose."
“Our focus has always been on delivering trusted healthcare while transforming Leeford into a fast expanding consumer powerhouse, one that blends healthcare credibility with lifestyle relevance. To scale this vision, we needed a partner who could combine strategic clarity with strong execution across our five strategic brands. WPP Media is best equipped to help strengthen our brands, enhance consumer engagement, and fuel the next chapter of our growth story across India.” said, Amit Gupta - founder and managing director, Leeford.
This partnership with WPP Media marks a strategic step in building stronger consumer connections and accelerating Leeford’s vision of serving millions of households across India.