WPP Media retains Bayer Consumer Health mandate in South Asia

WPP Media has announced that EssenceMediacom will continue to handle the integrated media mandate for Bayer Consumer Health across South Asia, following a global review.
The renewed partnership builds on an existing collaboration focused on performance and innovation. With a sharper emphasis on AI, automation, and data-driven insights, the partnership aims to strengthen Bayer’s regional growth by optimizing media efficiency, enhancing digital and e-commerce integration, and deepening consumer engagement.
Sandeep Verma, country head, Bayer Consumer Health Division, India, said: “Our partnership with WPP Media has consistently evolved to align with the changing consumer and media landscape. As we expand our footprint across South Asia, our focus will be on future-ready media innovations that deepen consumer understanding and strengthen our brands’ role in everyday self-care.”
Navin Khemka, president – Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia, said: “We cherish our longstanding partnership with Bayer Consumer Health. Across South Asia — including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh — we remain committed to harnessing AI, data, and technology to deliver future-ready campaigns that strengthen consumer connections and drive measurable business growth.”
Through this renewed association, EssenceMediacom continues its mandate to power Bayer’s marketing transformation across South Asia, anchoring the next phase of the brand’s digital and data-led evolution.