WPP Media wins consolidated European media mandate for Henkel Consumer Brands

WPP Media has been awarded Henkel Consumer Brands’ consolidated media mandate across Europe. The expanded scope now covers Persil, Perwoll, Bref, Schwarzkopf and Syoss in 30 markets, building on the 17 markets assigned in late 2024.
Henkel’s decision strengthens its existing partnership with WPP Media in its largest region, adding 13 new markets to the relationship. WPP Open, the company’s intelligent marketing platform, played a key role by enabling integrated workflows and supporting the transition of the newly added markets.
The competitive review, initiated in June, focused on defining the future of media and enabling growth in an AI-driven environment. WPP Media’s approach centred on new operating models, clearly defined roles and a focus on delivering value.
WPP Media will oversee digital media activation for all 30 markets from Düsseldorf and London, supported by a dedicated team working closely with local markets to ensure operational alignment and local relevance across media touchpoints.