Acko launches ooh campaign with Laqshya Media in Hyderabad & Bengaluru

Acko, a digital insurance provider, has launched an OOH campaign in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, executed by Laqshya Media Group. The campaign highlights the limitations of office health insurance and promotes the need for personal health coverage.

Laqshya’s strategy team designed a campaign featuring oversized hospital bills on billboards in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to highlight the high cost of medical care. The billboards, placed in high-traffic areas, contrast real healthcare expenses with the limits of office health insurance. The tagline, “Doesn’t your office health insurance look small now? Get personal health insurance from Acko,” delivers the message clearly. The campaign is live until March 28 in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Yuvrraj Agarwaal, chief strategy officer, Laqshya Media Group, said, “At Laqshya, we believe that impactful advertising does more than just catch the eye; it should also provoke thought and inspire action. This campaign embodies our commitment to creating dynamic, meaningful interactions between brands and their audiences, ensuring that the message not only resonates but also catalyses reflection on critical life decisions like health insurance.”

Laqshya Media Group placed Acko’s campaign in high-traffic areas to reach working professionals and urban commuters. The campaign highlights the common reliance on employer-provided health insurance, which may not cover unexpected medical costs. Using typography, large visuals, and a clear message, Acko urges individuals to consider personal health insurance for better financial security.