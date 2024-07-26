Adani Wilmar’s #MonsoonWithFortune campaign gets an innovative billboard transform an empty plate into a platter of pakodas when it rains

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As part of the campaign, Fortune is offering 400-gms of Fortune Besan free with 5-litres of Fortune Soyabean Oil.
The onset of rain has inspired Adani Wilmar, an FMCG brand, to give an immersive, 3D twist to the newly launched #MonsoonWithFortune campaign. Crafted around its edible offering, Fortune Soyabean Oil, is all set to welcome the monsoon season with a new campaign.
Building on the inherent joy of indulging in pakodas during rainy days, Fortune has installed innovative hoardings across key locations in Lucknow and Kolkata. These hoardings feature a mechanism that transforms an empty plate into a mouthwatering platter of pakodas with the falling of the rains.
The bright yellow-and-green hoarding features an empty plate with the words, ‘Baarish Ka Intezaar’ (waiting for the rains) which instantly changes to ‘Pakode Hain Tayaar’ (pakodas are ready) with the pouring of the rains. It demonstrates the anticipation and excitement associated with the monsoon.
Fortune has also launched a TVC, capturing the essence of the season. The TVC, featuring the catchy tagline – ‘Yeh baarish phir se aayi hai, saath apne pakode ka mausam laayi hai’ (this rain has returned, bringing with it the much-loved season of pakodas), focuses on the shared experience of enjoying pakodas made by our mothers during the rainy season.
Mukesh Mishra, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Adani Wilmar, said, “This innovative campaign is our way of celebrating the joy of monsoon and connecting with our consumers on a deeper level. We believe this creative approach will resonate with our audience and reinforce Fortune’s position as a brand that understands and embraces the traditions and flavours of Indian households.”
As part of the campaign, Fortune is offering a deal: Buy 5-litres of Fortune Soyabean Oil and get 400-gms of Fortune Besan free.