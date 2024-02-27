Aditya Birla Finance collaborates with Platinum Outdoor to launch CGI and anamorphic OOH campaign

The content story of the ABFL 'Ab Kahani Badlegi' campaign beautifully depicted the several types of financial loans the company offers, including personal loans, business loans and loans against property. The anamorphic storytelling opens with the cricket shot of KL Rahul and then the ball spinning around, evoking the game's dynamics with ABFL's dynamic service offerings. Also included in the campaign, was an immersive CGI experience that seamlessly weaved the spirit of cricket, represented by KL Rahul with the spirit of Mumbai, incorporating the iconic CST (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus) station.