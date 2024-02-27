Aditya Birla Finance collaborates with Platinum Outdoor to launch CGI and anamorphic OOH campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The billboards, BQS, and DOOH featuring KL Rahul were placed in bustling urban centers and travel hubs.
Aditya Birla Finance increased brand recognition and interest among potential customers through an extensive Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign in partnership with Platinum Outdoor, a division of Madison World. A well-planned media combination enabled this campaign to engage audiences in 12 different cities.
A non-banking financial services’ firms in India, Aditya Birla Finance (ABFL), is a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital. Through its lending, finance and wealth management services, ABFL provides end-to-end solutions to a diverse range of customers.
Darshana Shah, chief marketing officer at Aditya Birla Capital commented, "We are excited to present a new-age marketing buzz to our new-age digital consumers. A key element of the campaign was an immersive CGI and Anamorphic experience that seamlessly weaved the spirit of cricket, represented by KL Rahul, incorporating the iconic locations of Mumbai and Bengaluru. Such an innovation encourages engagement among audiences across India, who keep craving new and quirky formats for content.”
The content story of the ABFL 'Ab Kahani Badlegi' campaign beautifully depicted the several types of financial loans the company offers, including personal loans, business loans and loans against property. The anamorphic storytelling opens with the cricket shot of KL Rahul and then the ball spinning around, evoking the game's dynamics with ABFL's dynamic service offerings. Also included in the campaign, was an immersive CGI experience that seamlessly weaved the spirit of cricket, represented by KL Rahul with the spirit of Mumbai, incorporating the iconic CST (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus) station.
Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor & MRP also commented, “It has been an extremely rewarding experience to be able to strategise and execute Aditya Birla Finance Limited's outdoor campaign on such a grand scale, especially since the outdoor environment today is constantly evolving. Certainly, the campaign has been a great success.”
Aditya Birla Capital and Platinum Outdoor teams strategically positioned media units in high-traffic areas such as arterial roads, junctions, residential routes, and branch locations to maximise visibility and influence. They effectively reached consumers with their brand message through billboards, BQS, and DOOH in bustling urban centers and travel hubs.