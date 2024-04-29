Aditya Birla Health Insurance partners with Platinum Outdoor to launch anamorphic & CGI led OOH campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Over three weeks, the campaign reached 21 markets.
Through a strategic media mix and a carefully planned approach, Platinum Outdoor executed an outdoor campaign for Aditya Birla Health Insurance. The campaign covered 21 markets over three weeks. The entire campaign was supported by innovations, meticulously planned media and regional OOH creatives for the local connect.
A key element of the campaign was the execution of anamorphic innovations in Mumbai and an immersive CGI Video.
Right from stage entry of ActivOne logo to the message transition, the anamorphic storytelling captivated the audience and communicated an exciting brand story which aimed at positioning Aditya Birla Health Insurance as a health insurance partner that puts health first.
Platinum Outdoor also came up with a CGI video for the launch of Aditya Birla Health Insurance's ActivOne product, with a compelling and visually engaging approach. The shoot location for CGI specifically was on a beach with people engaging in similar exercises as TVC adding relevancy, thus reinforcing the message of a healthy and active lifestyle.
Both these tech-led digital content focused on creating a high buzz and talkability. Overall, the ActivOne 'ABHIKaro' OOH campaign leveraged anamorphic and CGI storytelling to convey its message in a visually appealing and engaging manner.
Speaking on the campaign, Darshana Shah, head of marketing and customer experience, Aditya Birla Capital commented, “With Vikrant Massey as our brand ambassador, outdoor campaign was strategically designed to reach a wide audience across various cities, both metros and non-metros. The campaign effectively communicated the value proposition of ActivOne by highlighting ‘health-first’ belief of Aditya Birla Health Insurance. Aditya Birla Capital is a digital forward organization and the same resonated with tech led outdoors. The use of 3D DOOH, Anamorphic and CGI added a unique touch to the campaign, breaking the clutter.”
Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor & MRP also commented, “After all the meticulous planning, strategy and innovative approach, we at Platinum Outdoor are absolutely delighted with the campaign’s result. With Aditya Birla Health Insurance being the ideal partner, we are thrilled to have worked on their first anamorphic adventure and look forward to many more such tech-led innovation-based outdoor campaigns together.”
Platinum Outdoor is a part of Madison World, India’s homegrown communication agency established in 1988, that operates several brands in OOH including MOMS Outdoor, Activation specialist - Madison TURNT, Rural specialist - Anugrah Madison and Retail Specialist – MRP. Platinum Outdoor handles clients like Tata Motors, Vi, Parle Agro, Campus Shoes, Square Yards, Zee5, L&T Housing and Havells amongst many others. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.