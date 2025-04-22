Ajith Kumar’s fan club creates 15-foot Britannia Milk Bikis garland for film launch

Britannia Milk Bikis was part of a fan-led celebration in Chennai for the release of Ajith Kumar’s film Good Bad Ugly. Ajith’s fan club created a 15-foot garland made of Milk Bikis biscuits and placed it on a large cutout of the actor at Kasi Theatre. The gesture highlighted the brand’s long presence in Tamil Nadu. The biscuits were later donated to Karunaii Trust and Dorcas Shelter for Women with Disability.
“Milk Bikis is more than just a biscuit in Tamil Nadu — it’s a memory, a ritual, and now, a symbol of celebration,” said Siddharth Gupta, general manager- marketing, Britannia. “To see it embraced so warmly by Ajith Kumar’s fan community at such a landmark occasion is a testament to the strong place the brand holds in the hearts of consumers.”
MullenLowe Lintas Group has worked with Britannia for over five decades, helping develop brand communication and product identities, including for Milk Bikis. The agency has created campaigns that keep the brand relevant across generations
Prateek Bhardwaj, chief creative officer, MullenLowe Lintas Group said, “This moment is a beautiful reminder of what happens when a brand becomes deeply interwoven with people’s lives. To see Milk Bikis featured in a fan ritual like this speaks volumes about the bond it shares with Tamil Nadu. It’s a proud moment for all of us who’ve built stories around the brand over the years. And we’re especially glad that all the biscuits went on to serve a good cause.”