Animal Planet hosts ‘Enter the Wild’ activation at Bengaluru Mall

Warner Bros. Discovery India’s Animal Planet hosted a two-day on-ground activation titled ‘Enter the Wild – Discover How Animals Survive the Wild’ at Bhartiya Mall, Bengaluru.

The event was designed as an interactive experience for children and families, drawing on themes commonly explored in the channel’s wildlife programming.

The mall space was converted into a wildlife-themed zone featuring activity stations inspired by animal behaviour. These included a Camel Survival Station focused on desert adaptations and a Penguin Waddle Challenge based on penguin movement patterns. Visitors could also participate in a 360-degree video booth and a ‘Date With Your Pet’ photo experience set against wildlife-themed backdrops.

The activation included games simulating survival scenarios, along with workshops introducing children to animal habits and habitats.

Janhavi Vyas, head of Marketing, South Asia- Warner Bros. Discovery said: “Animal Planet has long stood for authentic and compelling wildlife storytelling that sparks curiosity and fosters respect for the natural world. With ‘Enter the Wild,’ we brought that ethos to life through an immersive on-ground experience designed especially for families and young audiences. The activation allowed us to create meaningful touchpoints beyond the screen, while reinforcing Animal Planet’s position as a trusted destination for engaging wildlife content.”

The initiative forms part of the network’s broader audience engagement efforts beyond television programming.