Anupam Mittal celebrates Zepto and Shaadi.com’s OOH match

An outdoor placement that makes for a fun read is always a joyous occasion. No wonder Anupam Mittal took to LinkedIn to celebrate the outdoor ads of quick-commerce brand Zepto and his matrimonial platform Shaadi.com, placed next to each other, playing on how much time it takes for each to deliver what they promise.

Zepto celebrated the arrival of the ethnic wear brand Manyavar on its platform and highlighted how it will deliver its offerings in 10 minutes. On the other hand, Shaadi.com cheekily remarked that it takes more than 10 minutes to find a groom.

“For decades, brands operated in isolation, fiercely protective of their lanes and any collaboration meant approaching the partnership with suspicion, a win-lose approach and months of planning,” wrote Shaadi.com founder Mittal on LinkedIn.

“Today, they’re co-creating more than ever. Social media with the immediacy it lends, shorter content life-spans, topical orientation and a need to engage audiences is driving brands to be more creative than ever and with AI I expect this trend to further accelerate,” he added.

The founder also wrote that brands are no longer just products or services, they are conversation starters. “Used to be that your brand was what you told your customer about it i.e. the primary job was communicating. Today, brands are what your customers are saying about you which shifts the role to entertaining, engaging, and then educating.”