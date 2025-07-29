BIG FM relaunches its OOH vertical as BIG OOH

BIG FM has relaunched its OOH vertical, now called BIG OOH (formerly BIG Street). The updated offering includes programmatic digital and traditional OOH advertising, with a focus on measurable, tech-driven solutions for brands across platforms.

BIG OOH aims to increase brand visibility through placements in high-traffic areas. It uses Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) formats to support region-specific advertising aligned with BIG FM’s local presence.

It offers formats like LED screens, video walls, signage, and product zones, giving brands space for visual campaigns. As part of BIG FM’s regional network, BIG OOH helps reach audiences at key daily locations.

Sharing his thoughts, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said,“After the launch of BIG LIVE platform, we are excited to further diversify our portfolio with the relaunch of BIG OOH. As a media powerhouse, our endeavor has always been to create innovative solutions that engineer real-world value for brands and their products. With this new vertical, we are not just expanding our offerings; we are elevating our ability to deliver impactful, measurable and immersive brand experiences that resonate with audiences. The launch of BIG OOH further enables us to cater to the ever-evolving marketing needs and provide integrated media solutions that drive results.”

Adding to it, Rahul Tyagi, national lead - BIG OOH, shared, “BIG OOH is the next phase in BIG FM’s evolution towards offering 360-degree marketing excellence. With this addition, we aim to meet the marketing requirements of brands and deliver impactful strategies that shape brand identity and drive high recall."