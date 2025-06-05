bigbasket turns bus shelters into gardens on Environment Day

bigbasket, a TATA enterprise and an online supermarket, has rolled out lush garden billboards across bus stops in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi, transforming everyday commute hubs into living, breathing declarations of sustainability.

In Bengaluru, one such shelter reads: “With EVs powering 1/3rd of our deliveries, we've reduced annual carbon emissions equivalent to nurturing 34 Cubbon Parks for a decade.”

“We didn’t want to shout our impact. We wanted to show it,” says Raagaleena Sripada, Marketing Head, Retail at bigbasket. “These green billboards are proof that sustainability can be bold, beautiful, and part of your daily life, just like bigbasket.”

The idea was brought to life by Talented and implemented in partnership with Signpost.

“The idea was simple: We wanted the medium to be as alive as the message behind it. The design had to blend into the city’s rhythm, not disrupt it. This isn’t just a billboard; it’s utility, a quiet act of care. Every element, from the plant beds to the message, was crafted to feel natural in an urban landscape,” says Amith Nair and Udit Joshi, creatives at Talented.

“At Signpost, we’ve built plenty of outdoor media. But this? This one grows on you—literally and figuratively,” said Shripad Ashtekar, managing director at Signpost, OOH Media Partner. “It’s been fulfilling to help create something that adds value to public spaces beyond just visibility.”