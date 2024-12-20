Bombay HC issues notice to BJP, Congress over illegal hoardings

On December 19, the Bombay High Court criticised the widespread display of illegal hoardings and banners across Maharashtra, calling it a ‘horrendous’ situation. Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, who were part of the division bench, issued notices to political parties including BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, and MNS. The court demanded explanations from the parties on why contempt proceedings should not be initiated for disregarding earlier court directives on the matter, as reported by PTI.

The Bombay High Court has consistently called for strict action against illegal hoardings over the years. In 2017, the court ordered political parties to submit written assurances that their members would avoid erecting unauthorised hoardings. While all major political parties complied at the time, the court observed on Thursday that these commitments appear to have been disregarded.

The court had previously accepted the undertakings from political parties, but noted that they have not fulfilled their commitments. The bench stated that the parties have failed to honour their promises and issued notices, asking them to explain why contempt of court charges should not be brought against them for disregarding the 2017 ruling.

The court voiced its frustration over the increasing number of illegal hoardings, especially post-elections, which have persisted despite prior orders. The bench also raised concerns about the need for such directives, pointing out that local authorities are responsible for preventing these violations. It warned municipal bodies that failure to address the issue could result in the court taking stronger measures.

Despite efforts by the Maharashtra government and municipal bodies to remove illegal hoardings, the court deemed the actions inadequate. Advocate General Birendra Saraf mentioned that around 22,000 hoardings were taken down post-elections, but the bench argued that this number was too low given the scale of the issue. The court also expressed concern over hoardings near important judicial buildings, including the high court, criticising their presence as a sign of negligence and a disregard for the authorities' responsibilities.

In the political parties' submissions, the bench observed that the number of illegal hoardings has actually increased rather than decreased. The bench emphasised that the state government has the authority to ensure civic bodies comply with the court’s orders. The case is scheduled for a follow-up hearing on January 27, 2024, as the court continues to monitor the government's actions regarding the illegal hoarding issue in Maharashtra.