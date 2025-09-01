BookMyShow taps into festival-worldplay for Lollapalooza promotions

To amp up excitement for Linkin Park and Playboi Carti’s India debuts at Lollapalooza 2026, BookMyShow has turned to OOH wordplay with a slew of brands.

H&M sets the tempo with “All eyes on the sound of style”

Budweiser 0.0 struck a celebratory note with “Festival time? Celebrate with Buds”

RuPay unlocked access for fans, telling them to “Swipe your way to the hottest festival”

Airbnb invited them to “Stay for the beats, experience the magic”

Johnny Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic encouraged fans to “Keep Walking, the music’s closer than ever!”

Liquid I.V. reminded festival-goers that “The beat drops. Your hydration shouldn’t”

Dolly Davda, Head, Marketing, BookMyShow, said, “With this campaign, we’ve extended the ethos of Lollapalooza India 2026 beyond the festival grounds. By transforming billboards into cultural signposts, everyday commutes become reminders that this is not merely an event, but a moment of convergence for music, creativity and community. Our partners step in not as advertisers, but as collaborators in this cultural dialogue, infusing wit, style and resonance that amplify the anticipation of the fans.”