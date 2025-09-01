Advertisment
BookMyShow taps into festival-worldplay for Lollapalooza promotions

The ticketing platform has H&M, Budweiser 0.0, RuPay, AirBnB, Liquid I.V., and Johnny Walker celebrate the upcoming India debuts of Linkin Park and Playboi Carti at the festival with an OOH campaign.

afaqs! news bureau
BMS x Lolla

To amp up excitement for Linkin Park and Playboi Carti’s India debuts at Lollapalooza 2026, BookMyShow has turned to OOH wordplay with a slew of brands.

H&M sets the tempo with “All eyes on the sound of style”

H&M_Lollapalooza India 2026

Budweiser 0.0 struck a celebratory note with “Festival time? Celebrate with Buds”

image006

RuPay unlocked access for fans, telling them to “Swipe your way to the hottest festival”

Rupay_Lollapalooza India 2026

Airbnb invited them to “Stay for the beats, experience the magic”

Airnbnb_Lollapalooza India 2026

Johnny Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic encouraged fans to “Keep Walking, the music’s closer than ever!”

Johnnie Walker Refreshing Non-Alcoholic_Lollapalooza India 2026

Liquid I.V. reminded festival-goers that “The beat drops. Your hydration shouldn’t”

Liquid IV_Lollapalooza India 2026

Dolly Davda, Head, Marketing, BookMyShow, said, “With this campaign, we’ve extended the ethos of Lollapalooza India 2026 beyond the festival grounds. By transforming billboards into cultural signposts, everyday commutes become reminders that this is not merely an event, but a moment of convergence for music, creativity and community. Our partners step in not as advertisers, but as collaborators in this cultural dialogue, infusing wit, style and resonance that amplify the anticipation of the fans.”

