Britannia & Talented unveil ‘Nature Shapes Britannia’ open-source manual

Britannia, in collaboration with Talented, Coral Media, and MOMS Outdoor, has launched Nature Shapes Britannia, an OOH campaign featuring biodegradable billboards designed to fit around trees instead of cutting them down.

Advertisment

Now, Britannia is making its research and design process publicly available through an open-source manual. This includes insights, trial-and-error learnings, and site-specific details to help brands, agencies, and media planners implement similar eco-friendly billboards. The initiative allows advertisers to utilise pre-identified locations with tree-friendly billboard structures, promoting sustainable outdoor advertising.

The open-source manual provides a step-by-step guide on implementing Nature Shapes Britannia, covering site selection, billboard design, and sustainable installation. It aims to help advertisers adopt tree-friendly outdoor advertising and promote a shift towards more eco-conscious branding.