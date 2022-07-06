CarDekho inked 8 Metro Cities with 3-D Billboards

Charu Kishnani, senior VP-Marketing, CarDekho, said, “For the entire CarDekho team, the massive success of the OOH Campaign in just two months has been a wonderful experience. Our campaign’s goal was to demonstrate how CarDekho is about trust (Bharosa Kar Ke Dekho) and how CarDekho offers convenience by enabling individuals to sell and buy their cars from the comfort of their own homes.”