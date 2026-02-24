Century Real Estate rolls out OOH teaser for Jakkur project in Bengaluru

Century Real Estate has launched an out-of-home (OOH) teaser campaign across key locations in Bengaluru, marking the first public communication for its upcoming development in Jakkur, North Bengaluru.

The campaign uses a narrow slit visual format across billboards, revealing only partial glimpses of lifestyle scenes. The messaging includes lines such as 'Peek-A-Wooo,' 'Peek-A-Yummm,' and 'Peek-A-Woww,' each suggesting themes such as leisure, dining, retail and social interaction.

According to the company, the creative approach is designed to limit detail and prompt interpretation rather than provide information about the project. The visuals depict moments in motion, with people and environments shown in fragments rather than full frames.

The imagery was developed using AI-based visual tools, including Midjourney, to generate proprietary visuals. The technology was used to experiment with composition, mood and detail while maintaining a consistent creative direction.

The company has not yet disclosed further details about the scale, format or launch timeline of the Jakkur development. The teaser campaign currently serves as the first stage of its public rollout.