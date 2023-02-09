Colors claws hearts to promote ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’

Sapangeet Rajwant, head of marketing Viacom18 said, “COLORS has always curated ways to leverage the flavour of the season and bring innovation and disruption in the marketing sphere. We wanted to ride on the month of love and associate our campaign with it to echo the mystery of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. This campaign stirred interest amongst onlookers, and it led to audience engagement on a deeper level. The curiosity was sustained by ensuring visibility for the clawed hearts and quenched with the unveiling of the show’s poster. We are certain that this disruptive campaign has created the right amount of buzz for the show.”