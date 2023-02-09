Colors claws hearts to promote ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’

The campaign launched by the Hindi GEC for their upcoming fantasy fiction show painted the social media platforms red with its chatter.
Colors recently curated an innovative campaign to promote its upcoming fiction offering ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ and to to celebrate the season of love with the trio of Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Sameer Shaikh, igniting excitement among fans.
The campaign kicked off on February 3rd with billboards featuring large red hearts appearing in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Bhopal, and Indore.
The three-phase marketing campaign built intrigue for the show with the mysterious appearance of the clawed hearts, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The campaign took over social media with a reach of 10 million views and over 300,000 conversations.
The second phase of the campaign unfolded after the full moon night on February 5th, introducing a shocker when the hearts on hoardings and iconic selfie points in various cities were clawed. This piqued the curiosity of onlookers, who shared their theories on social media. The lead actors of the show, along with celebrities and media influencers, posted pictures of the clawed hearts, adding to the speculation.
Heightening the curiosity further, CCTV video evidence surfaced, showing the footage of the perpetrator who looked like werewolf versions of Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani on a prowl. This sparked even more speculation about the possibility of it being a marketing stunt.
The anticipation around the campaign was amplified through news channels featuring the CCTV video and radio integrations, as well as digital conversations. In the final phase of the campaign, it was revealed that the clawed hearts were part of the channel’s upcoming show, with the unveiling of a captivating poster by the lead actors. The poster summarized the entire campaign and underlined the show’s theme, successfully heightening anticipation for the show.
Sapangeet Rajwant, head of marketing Viacom18 said, “COLORS has always curated ways to leverage the flavour of the season and bring innovation and disruption in the marketing sphere. We wanted to ride on the month of love and associate our campaign with it to echo the mystery of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. This campaign stirred interest amongst onlookers, and it led to audience engagement on a deeper level. The curiosity was sustained by ensuring visibility for the clawed hearts and quenched with the unveiling of the show’s poster. We are certain that this disruptive campaign has created the right amount of buzz for the show.”