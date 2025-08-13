Connect Network launches data-driven DOOH platform globally

Connect Network Inc., an Out-of-Home (OOH) agency, has launched the Connect Digital DOOH Platform, a digital out-of-home (DOOH) division that combines audience data, AdTech, and creative solutions in one platform.

Connect Digital offers DOOH advertising across 31 locations, including streets, malls, transit hubs, corporate parks, salons, pharmacies, and gyms, with access to over 10 million programmatically available screens worldwide.

At the core of this offering is Immersive, Connect’s AI-powered AdTech platform that handles DOOH planning, buying, and measurement by integrating:

Hyperlocal audience targeting down to micro-markets and street-level granularity

Creative optimisation in real-time, based on audience triggers and context

Cross-environment visibility with unified campaign dashboards and transparent performance metrics

Global programmatic access to high-impact screens in top markets worldwide

“With Connect Digital, we are not just delivering digital screens — we are delivering intelligence, scale, and precision in ways the industry has never experienced,” said Haresh Nayak, CEO of Connect Network Inc. “From Indian tier-2 towns to Times Square in New York, we can put your brand in front of the right audience, in the right place, at the right time and prove its impact.”

Fabian Cowan, director of Connect Digital, added, "Marketers today face three big challenges, reaching the right audience without wastage, proving campaign effectiveness, and delivering consistent experiences across markets. Connect Digital solves all three. By merging our deep OOH expertise with the precision and agility of digital, we give brands a single, intelligent system to plan, activate, and measure DOOH campaigns at scale across cities, environments, and even countries. This is the future of outdoor media: accountable, targeted, and truly connected. Yes,as digital and physical worlds continue to blend, the brands that win will be those that see DOOH not as an add-on, but as a core pillar of their omnichannel strategy. "