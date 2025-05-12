Croma beats the heat with ‘AC Ho Toh Croma Se Ho’ campaign

Croma, in partnership with Posterscope, launched an Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign titled 'AC Ho Toh Croma Se Ho' to promote air conditioners and coolers. The campaign, managed by Posterscope, dentsu India's OOH agency, aimed to boost brand awareness and drive sales.

The campaign covered over 120 cities, targeting multi-store and single-store markets using an omni-channel approach. It used large-format outdoor displays and transit media to ensure visibility, aiming to increase store footfall during peak summer sales.

A standout feature was the ‘Frozen Chair’ activation inside Mumbai Metro coaches, where select seats were wrapped with ice-themed graphics, creating the illusion of a chilling, air-conditioned environment. Accompanied by the message ‘Freeze the Heat’, these creatives invited commuters to experience cooling relief and reinforced the appeal of Croma’s AC offerings.

A digital display in Mumbai featured the message, "Your air specialist is just 5 mins away," directing consumers to the nearest Croma store. This proximity-based messaging at a bus shelter aimed to boost brand recall and highlight Croma's accessibility for cooling solutions.

Commenting on the campaign, Imtiyaz Vilatra, CEO, Posterscope India said, “With the summer season at its peak, this was the ideal moment for Croma to take ownership of the cooling category through a high-visibility campaign. Our strategy focused on impactful transit formats to engage people in their everyday moments and drive strong recall. The innovation in this campaign is a perfect example of how we transform functional messaging into experiential storytelling. It's more than just an ad - it's a brand experience.”