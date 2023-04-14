Daikin launches OOH campaign across major airports

The campaign objective was to strengthen Daikin’s position as the global leader in air conditioning while leveraging airports as a key touch point.
Daikin, has recently launched an extensive Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign across major airports in the country.
The campaign objective was to strengthen Daikin’s position as the global leader in air conditioning while leveraging airports as a key touch point because of the rising number of airline passengers and air travel surpasses pre-Covid levels.
Speaking about the campaign,Kanwaljeet Jawa, CEO, and managing director, Daikin India, said, "Airports are an ideal location for us to reach a vast and diverse audience. We wanted to be present at the right touchpoints within airports, where we could capture the attention of passengers and make them aware of our product offerings. Daikin aims to strengthen its position as a market leader and be the go-to brand for customers looking for sustainable, reliable and energy-efficient air conditioning solutions."
Speaking about the campaign, Nipun Arora, co-founder, Osmo, said, “Airports offer a unique opportunity for advertisers to reach a broad audience. Our agency's ML model was key in efficiently predicting the most favourable touchpoints for the campaign. We are glad to be associated with the legacy brand”.
The campaign covered various touchpoints such as baggage claim areas, security checkpoints and departure gates. Daikin's OOH campaign is part of the company's ongoing efforts to create a strong brand presence and increase its market share with a growing demand for air conditioning solutions in the country.