Deconstruct features skincare interns in nationwide OOH campaign

Deconstruct, a skincare brand, has completed a 60-day Skincare Internship initiative across India. The programme received over 1.8 lakh registrations and recorded 16.7 crore impressions.

The initiative promoted skincare as a daily routine and aimed to simplify its use for the general public. It also reserved 50% of internship spots for male participants to emphasise that skincare is not limited by gender.

The initiative was open to participants across genders, age groups, and backgrounds. It saw nearly equal participation from men (45.12%) and women (54.5%).

Participants received consultations from dermatologist Dr. Jinal Modi, focusing on skin concerns, ingredient functions, and the importance of consistent routines. Each intern received a customised skincare plan and products based on their skin type. The programme was conducted remotely, allowing participation from any location.

Six individuals — Abhinandan Pande, Anisha, Ashima Bhat, Ayush Thakur, Lima Jamir, and Vijay Laxmi — were selected for the internship and received a Rs. 1 lakh stipend each. Under the guidance of Deconstruct’s product team, they followed customised skincare routines and shared daily updates of their morning and evening routines. Their progress was documented through Instagram content including ‘Day in My Life’, ‘Morning Routine’, ‘Mini Vlogs’, and ‘On the Go Product Usage’.

To celebrate their journeys further, Deconstruct set up large-format billboards in each intern's home city - Kolkata, Vizag, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Delhi, and Mumbai, featuring them holding their winning cheques.

Malini Adapureddy, founder and CEO, Deconstruct, speaking on the initiative, said, “With the Skincare Internship, our goal was to spark a more inclusive and beginner-friendly conversation around skincare, because skincare is for anyone with skin. This initiative allowed us to reaffirm our belief that Anybody Can Skincare, regardless of gender, age, or background. It reflects our core philosophy of offering skincare that’s both highly effective and gentle. Through the program, we’ve been able to drive meaningful conversations around the importance of educating beginners, empowering them to better understand their skin and choose the right products for their unique needs. Skincare is increasingly being seen not as an extra step, but as a vital form of self-care and self-respect - and that shift is not just exciting, it’s essential.”