Disney+ Hotstar unveils 3D anamorphic billboards for 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Disney+ Hotstar is setting a new standard in digital entertainment advertising with the launch of 21 3D anamorphic billboards across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru for the release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on the platform. This use of cutting-edge technology underscores Disney+ Hotstar’s commitment to delivering immersive and captivating experiences to its audience.
The revolutionary 3D anamorphic billboards have been introduced across multiple key locations in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru such as Jio World Drive, Cyber Hub, and Garuda Mall respectively to name a few, transforming the cityscapes with striking, lifelike visuals that bring the epic world of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to life.
These billboards show the apes from the film leaning out from the screen, giving the impression that the apes might jump out at any moment. Designed to be engaging, the billboards use advanced visual technology to create a sense of depth and motion, allowing viewers to experience the movie’s thrilling universe in a whole new dimension.
Directed by Wes Ball, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 2 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Continuing the epic Planet of the Apes franchise, the film is set several generations after Caesar’s reign. In this era, apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, while humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.
As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape embarks on a harrowing journey, questioning all he has known about the past and making choices that will define the future for both apes and humans alike.