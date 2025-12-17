DS Group installs ‘Living Billboard’ to raise environmental awareness

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) has launched a new environmental initiative titled the ‘Living Billboard,’ a plantation-led awareness campaign aimed at encouraging public participation in urban greening efforts.



As part of the campaign, DS Group has linked the creation of additional green installations to public engagement on social media. For every 4,000 unique shares tagging the company on Instagram and LinkedIn, a new installation will be developed. To extend the activity beyond outdoor media, the company will distribute seed packets through bookmark inserts in morning newspapers to encourage home planting.

Highlighting the urgency of corporate responsibility in environmental protection, Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman, DS Group said: “For DS Group, sustainability is an enduring responsibility, not just an initiative. With critical global dialogues like COP 30 driving the world towards stronger environmental action, we see the business sector as a key architect of a greener future. This begins with robust public awareness. The launch of our Living Billboard campaign is a tangible commitment that contributes to this essential dialogue and reinforces our dedication to a sustainable planet.”

The initiative reflects the group’s wider focus on sustainability and environmental communication, using an outdoor format to draw attention to urban greening and public participation.