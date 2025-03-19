Duroflex and Myntra collaborate to make sleep a part of Fashion

Advertisment

Duroflex has partnered with Myntra to become the first mattress brand on the platform. The collaboration launched during Myntra’s Birthday Sale. The campaign, ‘Sleep Great to Look Good’, positions sleep as a key part of personal style and wellness.

Duroflex’s partnership with Myntra marks a shift from transactional platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, positioning sleep as part of a lifestyle. The collaboration highlights the link between sleep, confidence, and style.

Myntra and Duroflex have partnered to promote the idea that quality sleep enhances appearance and well-being. The campaign positions sleep as part of fashion and self-care.

Duroflex and Myntra’s campaign features outdoor ads that connect sleep and fashion. The ads, inspired by luxury brands, highlight the role of sleep in personal style. The campaign includes OOH ads in Bangalore, AI video-led ads, and social media content, with added visibility on Myntra and online platforms.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sridhar Balakrishnan – CEO, Duroflex Group said, “Duroflex’s partnership with Myntra marks a category-first move, positioning sleep solutions in a fashion-first space for the very first time. By shifting from conventional ways of selling to immersive storytelling, we are redefining how consumers perceive mattresses—not just a necessity but as a lifestyle choice. This collaboration strengthens Duroflex’s brand desirability by highlighting that great sleep is essential for great style in the lifestyle-conscious market.”

Ullas Vijay, CMO, Duroflex further added, “At Duroflex, we believe great sleep is the foundation of both good health and effortless style. With India’s first AI-powered campaign that connects sleep and fashion, we are bringing a fresh perspective to the category. Our partnership with Myntra is structured to thoughtfully combine sleep into the world of self-care and style, while engaging with a trend-savvy audience. This collaboration strengthens Duroflex’s lifestyle narrative and sets a new standard for innovation in sleep marketing.”

Brand -

Creative Copy - Anushka Nayak, Niyati Parab, Tamara Hendricks

Creative Art - Mrinalini Dixit

Concept and AI - Jayendra Katti

Brand Team - Ullas Vijay, Sreedev, Arpita Yadav, Shraddha Kadwekar, Sukshita Singh

Agency -

Creative Director - Amey Chodankar

AI Image upscaling and mastering - Prasad Baggi, Murthy Baggi