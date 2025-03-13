Fevicol acquires the naming rights to Mumbai's Marol Naka Metro Station

Pidilite Industries, makers of the Fevicol brand, has acquired the naming rights for Marol Naka Metro Station, a key interchange point in Mumbai’s expanding Metro network. Fevicol’s new association with the station enhances the brand’s visibility, connecting with millions of daily commuters. The strategic partnership was facilitated by MOMS, who drove a media strategy aligning with Fevicol’s brand values and MMOPL’s operational standards, ensuring seamless execution and long-term value for all parties involved.

Advertisment

In tribute to the brand’s deep-rooted connection with Mumbai and its founder, the late Shri Balvantray Kalyanji Parekh, Fevicol has renamed the station to ‘Fevicol Marol Naka’ on his 101st birth anniversary. This renaming not only reinforces Fevicol’s presence in the city but also honors Parekh’s legacy of bringing people and materials together— a philosophy that has shaped the iconic adhesive brand for decades. The brand's focus was to thoughtfully curate a space that connects audiences with the timeless and humorous Fevicol ads, which have brought smiles to Indians across generations.

Speaking on this occasion, Bharat Puri, MD, Pidilite Industries, said, "At Pidilite, we believe in building lasting bonds. Our founder, Late Shri. Balvantray Kalyanji Parekh, realized his dreams in Mumbai and started the first manufacturing facility in this area. Celebrating his 101st birth anniversary, we honour his legacy and our connection to this city. The neighbourhood is now home to multiple Pidilite offices—this initiative brings immense pride to our employees who frequent this station daily.”

Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS, said, “As Fevicol continues to be an integral part of everyday life in India, it’s only fitting that we chose a platform that is central to the daily routines of millions of Mumbaikars. The Marol Naka Metro Station, as a key interchange hub, allows Fevicol to reach its target audience effectively and meaningfully. Madison’s meticulous approach has ensured this partnership is executed flawlessly, with a lasting impact for both Fevicol and Mumbai Metro.”

Rohit Chopra, COO, Times OOH, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Fevicol as the exclusive station branding partner at Marol Metro Station. As the sole concessionaire of Mumbai Metro Line 1, Times OOH is committed to delivering impactful brand experiences through high-visibility transit media solutions. This collaboration reinforces the power of metro advertising in connecting brands with millions of daily commuters, creating a lasting impression in a highly engaging environment. Marol is an elevated metro station on Mumbai Metro's Line 1 (Blue Line), serving the Marol neighbourhood in Andheri (East), Mumbai. Andheri, being a key commercial and residential hub in Mumbai, makes it an ideal station to build brand value while targeting a diverse audience. We are confident that this station will prove to be a valuable addition to the brand’s marketing initiatives."