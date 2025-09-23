Flipkart takes Big Billion Days sky-high with crop-circle innovation

Flipkart has taken to the skies. In a first-of-its-kind out-of-home (OOH) innovation in India, the company has transformed farmlands near Bengaluru and Kanpur airports into crop-circle-like formations announcing the arrival of its flagship Big Billion Days (BBD) Sale, which starts today (September 23, 2025).

Advertisment

Spanning acres of land, the massive installations are visible to thousands of passengers flying in and out of the two cities every day, serving as a striking reminder of the sale.

This never-before-seen activation underscores the brand’s promise that this festive season “Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai” is more than just a line, it is a lived reality.

Pratik Shetty, Vice President Marketing and Growth at Flipkart, said: “Big Billion Days has always been about creating those magical, almost unbelievable moments for India. Crop circles have always carried a sense of mystery, and turning them into giant media canvases felt like the perfect way to say: that this BBD anything, truly anything, is possible. It’s not just about announcing a sale, it’s about giving people a taste of the magic before it even starts.”