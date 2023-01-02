Future Generali’s outdoor campaign advocates equal rights for LGBTQIA+ community

Further, Varma added that, “As a brand that stands for Innovation and Human Touch, we are committed towards providing need based and innovative solutions that resonate with our customers’ evolving needs. This offering is a step in the direction of making the first move by the insurance industry towards focusing on inclusive protection plans for the LGBTQIA+ individuals. At FGII, driving inclusion across various sections of the society and the communities we operate in is central to our ‘Life-time partner’ behavior.