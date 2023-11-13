Gateway of India showcases ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with 3D projection, featuring moments and emotions

The event showcased cutting-edge projectors that had a brightness of 40,000 lumens, combining technology and storytelling.
To celebrate the Cricket World Cup, the ICC and the BCCI showcased a special 3D projection on the historical and iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai on November 10.
The two-minute projection showcased the greatest moments from the ongoing biggest Men’s Cricket World Cup ever with a brilliant display of light and sound.
The brand campaign for the Men's CWC 2023 was showcased through a visually impressive 3D projection called It Takes One Day. This projection featured striking images from memorable moments of the ongoing World Cup, combined with symbols representing the Navarasa. The Navarasa, reimagined in the context of cricket, aimed to depict the different emotions that fans experience while witnessing the drama and thrill of a World Cup cricket match.
A combination of advanced technology and captivating storytelling, the event featured state-of-the-art projectors with a brightness of 40,000 lumens. This made it a must-see for all fans. As the tournament reaches its climax, with the Final scheduled for 19 November at the largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, this unique projection served as a tribute to the cricket played in the most important one-day event.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Ambassador, Sir Viv Richards said: “Ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final in Mumbai, it is fantastic to see the iconic Gateway of India celebrating epic World Cup moments alongside the stunning Navarasa symbols. There has been enthralling cricket on show for all fans to experience a range of emotions and I can’t wait to see what the remaining games have in store for everyone.”