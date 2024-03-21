GroupM and Eveready Industries India partner to create innovative outdoor spectacle in Kolkata

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign demonstrates the revamped Ultima battery series offering long-lasting power.
GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, partnered with Eveready Industries India to create an innovative visual spectacle in the outdoor landscape of Kolkata. This innovation for Eveready Ultima alkaline batteries has been strategically introduced on Kolkata's Maa Flyover.
The busiest flyover in Kolkata where a billboard-sized 80 x 30 got a makeover by putting up a gigantic 44ft x 25ft battery featuring the Ultima range of batteries showcasing its power over regular batteries in an intriguing manner.
The installation amplified the brand's impact and awareness, resulting in the most talked about OOH billboard & ignited conversation on social media, which helped the brand blossom and give Kolkata some “Red”.
Ajay Mehta, MD, GroupM OOH Solutions said, "We are delighted to have executed such a remarkable campaign for Eveready and to be their partner in this campaign. The innovative installations draw inspiration from the energy in Ultima's battery portfolio. The creative installations are influenced by the energy found in Ultima's array of batteries. The campaign demonstrates both technological proficiency and a commitment to long-term and innovative solutions thanks to the hard work that went into the planning and execution.”
Anirban Banerjee, vice president & SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights), said, “The Out of Home Innovation has wonderfully captured the passersby attention of the revamped Ultima battery series from the house of Eveready with smarter appeal and long-lasting power with larger-than-life innovation. The new and improved Ultima batteries, push our boundaries, with 400% and 800% longer-lasting performance, highly suitable for the high drain devices. The larger-than-life batteries installation turned out to be a veritable eyesore showcasing its superior power.”