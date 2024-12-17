Hafele launches anamorphic billboard featuring Sachin Tendulkar

Hafele, manufacturer and supplier of furniture fittings and architectural hardware, has launched an anamorphic billboard featuring cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

The billboard highlights Hafele’s focus on "Maximising the Value of Space. Together", showcasing the brand’s home solutions. The campaign promotes Hafele’s home and lifestyle products.

Shweta Rangra, head of marketing, Hafele India, commented, “Partnering with Sachin Tendulkar reinforces our dedication to delivering premium products that truly enhance the living experience. This collaboration highlights Hafele’s forward-thinking approach, blending innovative products with creative marketing. Through this campaign, Hafele strengthens its brand presence and connects with the Indian audience, bringing its vision of transforming everyday spaces to life in a new, engaging way.”

The anamorphic billboard launches during the wedding and holiday seasons to keep Hafele visible among consumers looking for premium gifts.