Havells India's #HavellsKeDeva campaign turns billboard into Ganesh idol with 100 fans

The brand has introduced a ground-breaking OOH campaign in Thane’s Majiwada Flyover where 100 designer fans have been put together to bring alive a unique Lord Ganesh Idol.
Havells India has rolled out its latest campaign #HavellsKeDeva. The brand has introduced a OOH campaign in Thane’s Majiwada Flyover where 100 designer fans have been put together to bring alive a unique Lord Ganesh Idol.
This innovative hoarding aims to celebrate the joy and fervor of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival by combining art and technology, leaving viewers mesmerized with its grandeur and the visual appeal.
The campaign also includes a digital film to capture the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi showcasing a mesmerizing shadow art of Lord Ganpati, meticulously crafted using Havells appliances. Along with these activations, the brand has also launched #HavellsKeDeva contest in collaboration with Radio One and Radio City Maharashtra. This interactive contest invites customers and viewers to participate, engage, and celebrate the festive season.
Talking about the latest festive campaign, Rohit Kapoor, EVP – Brand Marcom, Havells India, said "Ganesh Chaturthi is a time to honor innovation, transformation, and new beginnings. At Havells, we embrace these values in all our endeavors. We are thrilled to introduce our #HavellsKeDeva campaign, where we amalgamate tradition and innovation. Havells has always strived to redefine the boundaries of advertising and through our latest campaign, we aim to not only celebrate the festival but also showcase our passion for innovation. Join us in celebrating the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi!”
Three simple steps to participate in #HavellsKeDeva contest:
Share a picture of your Ganesha Idol/Pandal through a story/reel/post/comment
Use the hashtag #HavellsKeDeva and tag Havells’ official handle
Use music Havells Ke Deva- Stuti