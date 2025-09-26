HDFC ERGO takes over Mumbai’s Airport Road Metro Station

HDFC ERGO General Insurance, in partnership with Posterscope India, has launched a campaign that integrates the brand into the rhythm of Mumbai’s everyday life. By transforming daily travel stops into larger-than-life reminders of security, trust and presence, the campaign connects with people on their daily journeys.

Executed by Posterscope India, the Out-of-Home (OOH) specialist agency from dentsu India, the campaign ensures the brand becomes a familiar and trusted presence for thousands of commuters every day. With its premium stretch, high office-goer traffic and long dwell time, Airport Road Metro Station was identified as the ideal location.

Outdoor formats, such as bus queue shelters around Airport Road station, turn ordinary waiting spots into brand touchpoints, building recall not through a single glance but through consistent daily reinforcement.

Speaking on the initiative, Imtiyaz Vilatra, CEO, Posterscope India, said, "Thousands of commuters pass through this stretch, and for the next three years, HDFC ERGO will travel with them, becoming a familiar part of their daily routine. At Posterscope India, we always view OOH not just as advertising, but as a way to naturally integrate brands into people’s lives."