Hershey India’s Valentine’s Day banter brings brands together

This Valentine’s Day, Hershey India is redefining the language of love with its campaign, What Love Sounds Like. Bringing brands together in a fun conversation, the campaign celebrates the small yet meaningful gestures that express true love in everyday life.

Known for its indulgent chocolates, Hershey India set the tone with the universally relatable sentiment - "I’ve saved the last piece for you". Manyavar followed with "My pocket square, your tissue!," capturing a thoughtful gesture that makes relationships special.

Adding their own brand-led twists to love’s everyday expressions, Swiggy joined in with “Dhaniya add karna mat bhoolna”, Diwas by Manyavar with “Give, I’ll iron your kurta too.”, TVS joined in with, “Nuff said!! Let’s NTORQ”, and Samco with ‘Market is at an all-time high’, bringing fun, relevance and a Valentine’s spirit to their messaging.

As Hershey India’s campaign unfolds across digital platforms, it highlights how love is found in life’s simplest moments - one thoughtful gesture at a time.