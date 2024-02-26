Ideacafe conceptualises anamorphic-3d billboard for Piramal Realty

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
3D billboard is a 20-second story telling format for its latest phase, Vana, at Piramal Revanta.
Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, has taken over a huge digital billboard at Sion, Mumbai, amidst a bustling Eastern Express highway, with a 3D activation that is catching the attention of locals and social media users. The 3D out-of-home (OOH) is an integral component of Piramal Realty's marketing campaign for its latest phase, Vana, at Piramal Revanta. The brand is one of the first developers in Mumbai to introduce a digital out-of-home activation. Showcasing a vibrant tapestry of opulent greenery and a thriving ecosystem, Vana’s campaign creatively incorporates biophilia and the inclusiveness of nature to communicate a compelling narrative. Leveraging anamorphic 3D billboards with a 20 second story telling format which is attracting attention of audience and clear visual delight .
Nabendu Bhattacharya, founder Ideacafe.agency added, “We are privileged to have been chosen by Piramal realty to create a compelling storyline that resonates with the media in its truest sense. The creative confluence of all the three digital screens is one of the highlights of this endeavour and we are glad that team Piramal Realty bought into our creative vision and made this a reality, we believe 3D anamorphic content is apt for real estate category as it can showcase the features while audience are on the move.”