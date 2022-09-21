IKEA lights up three iconic landmarks in India to celebrate its new brand positioning, Ghar Aa Jao

IKEA India lit up Mumbai’s Gateway of India, Bangalore’s Town Hall and IKEA Hyderabad store with spectacular visual projections.
IKEA India hosted India’s first synchronized projections across three cities – Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad with vibrant visuals through projection mapping – to convey a special message to the many people. IKEA recently announced its new brand positioning for India – Ghar Aa Jao, Come Home to IKEA – with an intent to build a stronger, deeper emotional connect with its customers, and this spectacular display was IKEA’s way of inviting the many people to visit its home – the IKEA stores.
The event witnessed a large number of visitors watching larger than life projections showcasing IKEA India’s vision, brand offerings and journey to the many people. IKEA believes in creating a better everyday life for the many people and this activation is an extension of their new brand positioning announcement in the market. A brand for the many, took over these iconic landmarks to reach out to the many people, sharing our love and passion for homes with them thus, inviting them to our stores.