Instamart drives giant water gun through Gurgaon ahead of Holi

Quick commerce platform Instamart took to the streets of Gurgaon this week with a truck-mounted oversized water gun, drawing attention ahead of Holi.

The moving installation, developed in collaboration with MOMS (Madison OOH Media Solutions), was modelled on the range of water guns available on the platform. The activation turned city roads into a visual spectacle, with commuters stopping to watch and film the installation.

Videos of the truck began circulating on Instagram and X shortly after, gathering traction within hours. One user wrote, “I love how every festival now comes with its own “Did you see this?” moment. Today’s one for me was a video of a truck carrying a giant water gun. It was hilarious seeing the reactions to the truck in the video”. Another user commented, “Gurgaon seriously isn’t for beginners. I was on my way to meet a friend and I spotted an Instamart truck carrying a massive water gun on it. It was like a pichkari that decided to go 10x for Holi. I saw everyone’s heads turn on the street the moment the truck came into view.”

The activation coincides with changing shopping patterns around Holi. Platforms have reported growing demand for premium water guns, colour hampers, flowers and party essentials in the run-up to the festival. Instamart said it had previously seen a spike in curated colour kits and a rise in flower sales during the Holi period.

This year’s festive assortment on the platform includes water blasters, colour variants such as UV and organic options, sweets and aftercare products.

The outdoor activation reflects a broader trend of experiential marketing around seasonal shopping moments, with brands opting for high-visibility installations to drive digital conversation.