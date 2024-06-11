IOAA announces the inaugural OOH Pinnacle Awards 2024, honouring Indian outdoor media owners

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The inaugural event will take place on July 26, 2024, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bengaluru.
The Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) presents the debut of the OOH Pinnacle Awards. This initiative marks a significant milestone in recognising and applauding excellence across India's OOH media landscape.
Amidst various challenges, the resilience demonstrated by the OOH advertising industry in India has been truly commendable. Thus, it is imperative to spotlight the extraordinary efforts of this industry, acknowledging its unwavering strength and spirit, which have not only sustained but also fostered growth against all odds.
The OOH Pinnacle Awards presented by IOAA stands as a tribute to this resilience, aiming to inject a stimulus to inspire the 'pursuit of excellence' in every facet of the out-of-home business.
As the saying goes, “When you're good at something, you'll tell everyone. When you're great at something, they’ll tell you.”
OOH advertising remains a cornerstone of brand marketing strategies, both locally and globally, retaining its pivotal role.
IOAA is committed to shining the spotlight on the lynchpin of the medium - the media owners who have worked defying unimaginable odds, scaling & bolstering the media.
The association believes that now is the time to jumpstart the next era in out-of-home media where it rightfully claims its place under the sun. With a focus on excellence, IOAA aims to catalyse this evolution.
OOH Pinnacle Awards is also an opportunity to be recognised and honoured for individual and organisational level commitments and distinctive contributions that have consistently helped the medium grow and evolve.
Open to all OOH media owners in the country, detailed information about the event is available at www.ioaa.co.in. Submissions are welcome until June 30, 2024.
The grand finale of the OOH Pinnacle Awards will be unveiled on July 26, 2024, at the Hilton Garden Inn, Bengaluru.