Jockey steps outdoors with new winter athleisure line

Jockey has announced the launch of its new athleisure campaign for the season, titled Take It Outside. The campaign showcases Jockey’s latest premium winter collection for men and women, created to inspire consumers to embrace the outdoors in comfort and contemporary style.

Take It Outside builds on Jockey’s core promise of comfort and quality, extending it into a seasonally relevant outerwear line that addresses a wide range of lifestyle needs. The collection is crafted for people who move seamlessly between home, work and the outdoors, seeking style without sacrificing comfort.

Designed for cold mornings, quick coffee runs, airport transits and everything in between, the collection offers warmth without bulk and layers effortlessly. Each piece is engineered to move with the wearer and brings together modern fabrics, relaxed silhouettes and functional details that make every style stand out.

“Comfort has always been central to Jockey, but the way people experience comfort has changed. It is no longer confined to being at home. With ‘Take It Outside,’ we have created a collection that feels as natural on a relaxed morning indoors as it does when you step out to meet friends or travel. It’s made to be lived in, easy to wear & easy to move in, while staying true to the comfort that defines Jockey,” said Nihal Rajan, Chief Marketing Officer, Jockey India.

“The campaign reflects how the brand is evolving with changing lifestyle of today’s generation. People want clothing that transitions with them through the day, without effort or overstatement. This collection answers that. It is refined, functional and made for everyday moments.”