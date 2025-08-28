Kareena Kapoor fronts myTrident’s festive OOH campaign across key cities

myTrident, the home decor brand from the Trident Group, has unveiled its new festive campaign through a 3D out-of-home (OOH) activation featuring brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan. The billboards are now live across key arterial and connecting junctions in 15 major cities, including Ludhiana, the holy city of Amritsar, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Bhopal, among others.

The campaign brings together the charm of Kareena Kapoor Khan with 3D billboards showcasing myTrident’s signature collections and expertise in design and innovation but also marks a bold step in driving deeper consumer connect through immersive brand storytelling. Featuring exquisite product displays, bold creativity, and contemporary design, the large-format billboards such as the one live near the NH8 Ambience mall in Gurgaon highlight myTrident’s promise of style, quality, and everyday luxury.

Strategically placed across top cities, the campaign is designed to deeply engage audiences, elevate brand presence, and reinforce myTrident’s position as the go-to choice for festive home décor.

By strategically positioning these creatives in bustling urban centres, myTrident aims to connect with millions of consumers during the peak festive shopping season. The OOH rollout covers key metro and Tier-1 markets, ensuring strong visibility across high-footfall and high-traffic zones.

Speaking on the launch, Rajneesh Bhatia, CEO, myTrident said: “Festive seasons in India are not only moments of celebration but also occasions of significant consumer decision-making around home and lifestyle upgrades. Our 3D OOH campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan is a strategic investment in brand visibility, by placing myTrident at the heart of high-footfall urban touchpoints, we are strengthening both top-of-mind recall and long-term brand equity, while inspiring consumers to reimagine their homes with elegance and comfort.”

The campaign is part of myTrident’s larger 360-degree festive campaign spanning digital, television, and print, designed to strengthen brand recall and drive consumer engagement ahead of the festive season.