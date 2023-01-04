KFC India launches new OOH campaign 'the little joys of life’ in Mumbai

KFC India has rolled out a new campaign in aamchi Mumbai, encouraging fans to celebrate the little joys in life with a bucket of crispy chicken by their side! With billboards spread across various prime locations in the city, featuring everyday celebratory occasions like "Jam in Juhu but fav actor also stuck next to you”, “jab kaali peeli fatak se mili” or “traffic ne kia late but dikha sunset great” that any Mumbaikar will relate to. This OOH & digital campaign stems from the thought that since everyone in the city of dreams is overcoming challenges every day, why not stop and celebrate those little victories with KFC, because 'Treat Toh Banta Hai. Let’s KFC!'