Knauf India launches nationwide airport OOH campaign

Knauf India, a provider of building materials and solutions, has unveiled a new Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising campaign across key airports in India. This initiative targets business travelers, architects, and builders.

Knauf India’s campaign uses digital displays at key airport terminals to showcase its product range, including drywall systems, insulation solutions, and ceiling systems.

The campaign spans several airports across the nation, leveraging the heavy footfall of these transit hubs. Estimated impressions from the campaign include:

Bangalore: 35 lakhs

Delhi: 60 lakhs

Hyderabad: 20 lakhs

Goa: 5 lakhs

Mumbai: 55 lakhs

Reflecting on this milestone campaign, Sumit Bidani, CEO of Knauf India, shared, “Our airport OOH campaign is a testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation. Airports are gateways of opportunity, and we are thrilled to showcase our world-class solutions to a diverse audience of professionals and decision-makers. This initiative not only highlights our cutting-edge products but also our commitment to sustainability, which is integral to our vision for the future of construction in India.”

He added, “Through our focused efforts, we aim to redefine customer experiences, providing high-quality and environmentally conscious building materials that empower the construction industry.”