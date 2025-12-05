Laqshya installs handcuff-themed OOH for Arpan’s Child Safety Week

Laqshya Media Group, in collaboration with Arpan, has executed a handcuff-themed outdoor installation in Mumbai as part of Arpan’s Child Safety Week campaign and its #POCSOPakadLega theme. The initiative seeks to raise awareness of child sexual abuse and highlight legal accountability under the POCSO Act.

The location was chosen for its visibility and long dwell time, with the potential to reach large volumes of commuters daily.

The structure includes an oversized handcuff motif to convey the campaign’s message. Its execution required fabrication planning, permissions and safety review to ensure the installation met compliance norms without obstructing traffic.

Vidya Balan, Arpan’s goodwill ambassador, features across campaign hoardings and digital communication to support visibility for the initiative.

Atul Shrivastava, director & CEO, Laqshya Media Group, said: “We wanted to use more than just posters or ads; we wanted a real-world activation… With this installation, we’re standing with Arpan and saying: child safety is everyone’s responsibility — and offenders will face the law.”

Arpan noted the installation as part of a broader effort to break silence around child sexual abuse.



Pooja Taparia, founder and CEO, Arpan, said: “Now in its 7th year, Child Safety Week… through the #POCSOPakadLega campaign contributed towards dismantling the culture of silence surrounding Child Sexual Abuse and bringing conversations into the open… We sincerely thank Laqshya for their steadfast partnership, which played a crucial role in expanding the reach and increasing visibility.”



The initiative forms part of Laqshya Media Group’s broader work in socially oriented outdoor campaigns and experience-led public awareness executions.