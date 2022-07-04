Laqshya Media executes pan India Out of Home (OOH) campaign for Nissan Magnite

The Laqshya Media Group executed a high decibel, pan India Out of Home (OOH) campaign for Nissan Magnite across all metros, mini metros, state capitals, and Tier 3/4 cities. Strategically designed to reach the Magnite’s target audience, the campaign was executed at multiple locations in each city, with high impact, large format OOH sites placed at key urban touchpoints including key arterial routes, main traffic junctions, central business hubs, auto-hubs and commercial retail areas, among others.