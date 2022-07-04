Laqshya Media executes pan India Out of Home (OOH) campaign for Nissan Magnite

The campaign adopted a bold messaging route to resonate with target audiences and potential buyers.
The Laqshya Media Group executed a high decibel, pan India Out of Home (OOH) campaign for Nissan Magnite across all metros, mini metros, state capitals, and Tier 3/4 cities. Strategically designed to reach the Magnite’s target audience, the campaign was executed at multiple locations in each city, with high impact, large format OOH sites placed at key urban touchpoints including key arterial routes, main traffic junctions, central business hubs, auto-hubs and commercial retail areas, among others.
The campaign was designed to highlight how the SUV’s combination of bold exteriors, roomy interior, powerful turbocharged engine, and advanced safety technology establishes it as the perfect city adventure companion for discerning Indian customers.
Commenting on the campaign, Amarjeet Hudda, COO, Laqshya Media Group, said, “The Nissan Magnite OOH has been a very prestigious project for us. To bring to life the Big, Bold, and Beautiful and 'carismatic’ appeal of the SUV, we selected the most iconic, large format impactful OOH sites across cities, nationwide.”
He added, “The campaign used technology extensively to strengthen reach and visibility for Nissan India’s target audience. We deployed in-house advanced AI powered ‘Strategic Hyperlocal AI-powered Reach Planner’ (SHARP), to identify the most strategic touch points in each city, and also undertook GPS /GPRS-based monitoring to make our outreach more effective.”