Laqshya Media Group executes Ather Rizta XXXXXXL seat teaser campaign across Mumbai and Ahmedabad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign, aimed at teasing the largest seat ever built on a family scooter.
Laqshya Media Group has successfully executed the Ather Rizta XXXXXXL seat teaser OOH campaign in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The campaign, aimed at teasing the largest seat ever built on a family scooter, featured larger-than-life OOH installations strategically placed in key locations to capture customer attention. Ather Rizta, the upcoming family scooter from Ather Energy, promises unparalleled comfort for riders and passengers with its innovative XXXXXXL seat design. To create buzz and anticipation around this feature, Ather Energy collaborated with Laqshya Media Group to develop and execute an engaging teaser campaign.
In Mumbai, the OOH installation showcased the impressive dimensions of Ather Rizta’s seat, measuring 42x22 feet on a 40x20-foot site. Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, the installation boasted even larger proportions, with dimensions of 55x27 feet on a 61x25-foot site.
“Our objective is simple. Indian consumers shouldn’t have to compromise on their daily commute on a scooter. So here’s our Ather Rizta with the biggest seat ever built on a scooter that can comfortably accommodate the rider and pillion for all use cases. No better to way to demonstrate this than through the out-of-home media,” Pranesh Urs, VP & head of marketing at Ather Energy.
Yuvrraj Agarwaal, chief strategy officer of Laqshya Media, mentioned, “Our collaboration with Ather Energy is not just about advertising a product; it's about redefining the standards of comfort and convenience for families across the country. This campaign epitomises our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in out-of-home advertising, ensuring that every Indian family can look forward to journeys that are not just about reaching a destination but about enjoying unmatched comfort on the way there. At Laqshya, we believe in creating not just campaigns but experiences that resonate with and enrich the lives of our audience.”
Through innovative OOH advertising, Ather endeavours to cultivate anticipation and enthusiasm for the imminent release of Ather Rizta, heralding a paradigm shift in scooter riding comfort and convenience. Ather affirms that the XXXXXXL seat isn’t just about size; it’s about ensuring the utmost comfort for families during their daily commute. Furthermore, there is speculation that Ather Rizta will introduce the largest storage capacity ever seen in a scooter, further enhancing its appeal and utility.