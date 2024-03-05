Laqshya Media Group executes Ather Rizta XXXXXXL seat teaser campaign across Mumbai and Ahmedabad

Yuvrraj Agarwaal, chief strategy officer of Laqshya Media, mentioned, “Our collaboration with Ather Energy is not just about advertising a product; it's about redefining the standards of comfort and convenience for families across the country. This campaign epitomises our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in out-of-home advertising, ensuring that every Indian family can look forward to journeys that are not just about reaching a destination but about enjoying unmatched comfort on the way there. At Laqshya, we believe in creating not just campaigns but experiences that resonate with and enrich the lives of our audience.”